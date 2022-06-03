Southeast Final Liquidation on Prime Riverfront Lots in Gorgeous Tennessee

It’s been said before by the most brilliant real estate investors in history that the only commodity you can’t build more of is land. With River Run Estates, prospective residents have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to buy some of the most idyllic acreage found anywhere in the state, situated right on the Tennessee River, where endless enjoyment await current and future generations.

This riverfront community is developed by acclaimed Sunbelt Land Management. Sunbelt holds over 40 years of experience developing land across the nation and is responsible for creating more than 160 world-class communities. Best of all, this month they’re hosting a one-day liquidation sale of clearance priced premium waterfront estates on Saturday, June 25!

Own a Private Slice of Country Paradise

Whether used as a vacation home, investment property, or a primary dream home custom-tailored for the good life, everyone will be clamoring for an invite to your place at River Run Estates.

“The moment you pull up to the grand, gated entrance, you’ll realize you found a rare and special community,” said Sales Manager Charles D. Christie. “Between the affordable rates not found anywhere else on the Tennessee River and the flexible financing options only we offer, this highly desirable location makes for a terrific ownership opportunity regardless of how buyers utilize the land.”

In addition to its quality and affordability, the community is also already complete with a gated entrance, utilities, paved roads and a community boat launch. Buyers will feel secure and peaceful in this private relaxed environment.

Location, Location, Location

One of the best perks of waterfront living is there never being a shortage of stellar views. Every morning residents can awake to serene sights ideal for relaxing with a morning cup of coffee. Or catch the sunset fresh off your boat from the day’s adventures, cold drink in hand. Since every lot up for grabs on June 25 is a premium, riverfront property, you can build a private dock on-site and experience world-class fishing and boating out your back door.

Most importantly, this escape provides the best of both worlds in terms of its secluded, peaceful setting, and its proximity to big city amenities. In addition to being approximately 2 hours from major metropolitan areas like Memphis and Nashville, the charming local town of Savannah has everything you need close to home, including grocery stores, home improvement stores, a medical center, and dozens of bars and restaurants for entertainment.

Even better, Savannah sits just a few minutes away from some of the state’s best attractions: Pickwick Landing Dam and the county’s accompanying Pickwick Lake, a major vacation destination. Anyone who has the heart of an adventure enthusiast can uncover a multitude of popular campgrounds and watersports opportunities amid the luscious pine trees, perfect for boating, fishing, kayaking, tubing, and the list goes on and on.

Two terrific golf courses – Shiloh Golf Course and Fox Chase Golf Course – are also just a few miles away from River Run, as are several state parks and historical landmarks, including the Tennessee River Museum and the preserved Shiloh National Military Park.

What the Residents Are Saying

Everyone who has invested in land at River Run Estates has vocally praised what a hidden gem the community is, granting them a way to affordably build their dream home in a scenic wonderland.

One River Run client had spent years searching for the right vacation spot away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

“It attracted me because of the Tennessee River, the large lots, and the cost was very reasonable,” she said. “I have a son who has never been fishing, and this fits right into the checklist we have that we want to accomplish over the years.”

A married couple who are River Run clients were also asked about why they chose the community. “Just the location,” he replied. “The beauty of the land and the river.”

“It was really close,” his wife added. “About an hour from our home.”

On that same note, everyone has been impressed with the friendliness and helpful nature of the developer, who makes everyone feel welcome before they even step foot on the property.

“The hospitality has been first class,” another River Run client said.

Register for the One Day Liquidation Event on Saturday, June 25

With 1-acre lots starting at just $59,880, these gorgeous homesites are priced to sell. Property owners are free to choose their own builder, and there is no time frame to build.

There are a limited number of lots still available, and at the upcoming liquidation event on Saturday, June 25, clearance pricing ensures that all remaining lots are going to go quickly. With excellent financing options available, do not miss your chance to get in on this idyllic lifestyle.

Please note that River Run Estates is a gated community meant to ensure privacy. Therefore, showings are granted by appointment only. To gather more info or make plans to officially tour the available property for the upcoming one-day sale, call 731-318-5404 or visit www.tnriverrunestates.com.

*Some pictures used are not photographs of the community but are used to illustrate lifestyle only. All renderings, site plans, digital images, etc. are used to depict current development concepts, which are subject to change without notice. Dock/Pier Approvals are subject to approval by relevant Government agencies.