This Once-in-a-Lifetime Community on Florida’s Space Coast Offers a Life Like None Other

The Shores at Tranquility is a brand new, private, gated residential community located on pristine and previously undeveloped land along Florida’s Space Coast. Phase I of this beautiful community includes just 97 waterfront home sites with 62 of the lots offering direct intracoastal access.

“This property is a unicorn. You’ll never see anything like it again,” says Tom Kirsop, General Sales Manager and Broker of the Shores at Tranquility Properties.

The Shores at Tranquility offers the perfect blend of community, access to a wide variety of activities, and a chance to witness history.

History in the Making

“This is a literal front row view to watching HISTORY!” Kirsop says. The Shores at Tranquility is located on Florida’s Space Coast, with a direct view of the Kennedy Space Center’s launch site. “This isn’t NASA we’re talking about here. It’s Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin. They’re sending satellites up to learn more and trying to get to Mars. We’re talking about rockets launching every month.”

While these properties offer everything you could desire from an upscale waterfront neighborhood, you get the added bonus of being able to look out your backyard, across the beautiful Intracoastal and watch the rocket launches in plain view.

But Kirsop is quick to point out that this community offers so much more than its proximity to the Kennedy Space Center launch site.

Nature

This area is considered Mother Nature’s playground. Not only will the Shores at Tranquility provide you with access to the most groundbreaking advances of science and space travel, but you will be able to explore the immaculate 332 acres of Earth’s very own natural beauty.

Community site in the foreground. Rocket launches across intracoastal in the background.

“This property is unique because most communities have maybe a mile of water views across an Intracoastal Waterway,” Kirsop points out. “Shores at Tranquility is 3-5 miles of water views across, so it’s like you’re looking at the ocean.”

Plus, it isn’t just the access to the beautiful Intracoastal Waterway that sets Shores at Tranquility apart.

Community Amenities

“There’s something for everyone,” says Kirsop. “There will be a resort-style swimming pool, along with tennis and pickleball courts, a playground, and a fitness center for our community members to enjoy.”

In addition to your private access to these activities, the community will feature a mixed-use town center.

“This won’t be like a public strip mall. This will be a destination to visit, a place to hang out with neighbors and family,” says Kirsop. “This is part of the master plan for the community. It will be a well maintained and beautiful place to spend time together. There will be fountains and outdoor seating — a place you’ll want to walk around and eat your ice cream.”

Within the gated community will be a variety of private walking trails through the woods. Here you will be able to spot birds and other wildlife without having to leave the neighborhood. Talk about a great place for neighbors and families to spend time together in the outdoors.

Plenty to Explore

Just across the bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway is the 140,000-acre Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge, a famous part of Florida’s birding and wildlife trail as well as. It’s also a short drive from the incredible Indian River Lagoon. Whether you are feeling adventurous, looking for a peaceful moment to enjoy the allure of Florida, or just want to get some fresh air and exercise outdoors, you will have a variety of ways to connect to the splendor surrounding you.

Kirsop notes this is also a fantastic area for all types of boating. With easy access to diverse bodies of water, you could be yachting on the Intracoastal Waterway one day, taking your jet ski out the next day, or kayaking for miles through Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge.

Across from the gates, there is the Enchanted Forest Sanctuary, which encompasses 471 beautiful acres of nature preserve with walking, biking and hiking trails.

Access to All Things Florida

There’s another great reason to get out on the water with your boat! The freshwater rivers and marshes along the Space Coast are known for bass fishing, shrimping, crabbing, and some of the largest tagged redfish to have ever been caught.

You’ll also have access to offshore fishing in the Atlantic. You can navigate your own boat through one of the channels or canals, you could take a short drive for direct access, or you can charter a deep-sea fishing trip where you can fish for mahi mahi, king mackerel, and snapper. If you just want to spend some time casting without getting out in a boat, you’ll also have access to the community’s pier.

Another big advantage The Shores at Tranquility offers is a sense of distance from the hustle and bustle of the everyday world while still enjoying easy access to Orlando, beautiful beaches, shopping, and great restaurants.

“Orlando Airport is about 35 minutes away, along with the metro area that offers everything from great sporting venues and concerts to shopping like the Mall of Millenia, and fun for the whole family at Disney and Universal,” says Kirsop. “Speaking of sporting venues, the Daytona 500 is less than an hour north.”

Kirsop also notes these aren’t the only attractions nearby. The community is about 15 minutes from the ocean, including some of the most pristine beach you will find on the Florida Coast, including Playlinda Beach and Cocoa Beach, which are just minutes away. Besides beaches, there are great venues for an array of arts and culture, also only a short drive away.

Limited Space Available

As an opportunity to purchase some of the most gorgeous waterfront properties anywhere, this is a one-of-a-kind community that won’t be on the market for long. Working closely with five of the finest custom home builders in the region, The Shores at Tranquility is ensuring this community is built as beautifully as the land it is on.

Lots begin at $179,880; call (804) 269-8839 or visit Shores at Tranquility today to schedule a private tour and inquire about excellent financing options.